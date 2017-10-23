Volunteers help with maintenance on Mantorville Dam

Doing what they can for their city. Some Mantorville residents helped perform maintenance on the city's dam after it started leaking and the problem wasn't addressed.

The Mantorville Dam was built in the late 1800s but was destroyed in 1949. Two years later, in 1951, a group of farmers and city volunteers got together to rebuild the dam and add an ice breaker.

The power of the water started to dissolve the minerals in the hardened cement over the years, causing a void in the dam.

A handful of volunteers went out to the dam site Friday morning and began repairing the hole.

"We're plugging the hole where that void is, where the water's leaking through under the dam. It's bad because sooner or later it'll take the dam away," said John Olive.

A Mantorville Restoration Association board member, John Olive noticed a problem with the Mantorville Dam nearly a decade ago.

"I knew about the leak 12 years ago. It's been a long time," he said. "Both sides were leaking bad, and there was a huge void like here about 30 feet long."

Olive and his friend, Doug Schmidt, went to the city earlier this year and told them about the dam's issue. The two men gave the city an estimate of about $8,500. The Mantorville Restoration Association matched it, provided the necessary funds.

A lot of work on a dam that is always quiet drew some onlookers from around the area.

Sheila Schneider and Amanda Taylor, two moms, stopped to watch the maintenance being performed on the dam. "My son is fascinated with construction vehicles and concrete mixer trucks, as he calls them. As we were driving home from playgroup he wanted to come check it out," said Schneider.

The work took volunteers around five hours to complete. Doug Schmidt, a volunteer and cook at The Old School Cafe in Mantorville, gave up his day off from work to lend a helping hand.

"I live in town and want to see the dam get saved," Schmidt said as he was smoothing freshly laid cement.

Two cement mixer trucks brought in 44 yards of cement to complete Friday morning's maintenance work. Olive hopes that it will hold for many years to come. He said if they hadn't fixed the dam soon it would have eventually given out. "You know, you got a leaky faucet in your kitchen, the longer you let it go the worse the leak gets, and that's what was happening here."