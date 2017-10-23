Police investigating two shootings nearly a half mile apart in SE Rochester

Two shootings, nearly half mile apart, are now under investigation by Rochester Police.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning just before 9:30 a.m. RPD said they received multiple calls of gunfire at the Quarters Apartments at 830 21st Avenue Southeast.

After interviewing witnesses, officers determined a dispute had taken place between two groups in separate vehicles.

Six shell casings were found at the scene, but it didn't appear anything, or anyone, was hit. Later Saturday evening, police interviewed four people of interest after receiving a vehicle description.

No arrests have been made yet.

The second shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane Southeast.

Once again, multiple calls of gunshots led authorities to the scene. A witness who had pulled into a nearby alley told officers after hearing shots, he saw two vehicles chasing each other, even driving on the grass.

The witness grabbed the plate number for one vehicle, a Silver Monte Carlo. The other vehicle is described as a green van.

The Monte Carlo was found parked downtown yesterday. It's been towed and a search warrant is upcoming.