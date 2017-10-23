Package to dead person leads Rochester police to major drug dealer

A major drug dealer in Rochester lands behind bars, thanks to a package delivery gone wrong.

Rochester police had been investigating Dwight Barnes, 47, for months before arresting him Friday. Officers were able to track him down after a home in Northwest Rochester received a package for someone who had recently died.

Shortly later, two men arrived asking for the package, which prompted the homeowner to call police. Thanks to a nearby witness who recognized Barnes as one of the men, police were able to track him down and make the arrest.

He faces first degree sales and possession charges. The package, contained two pounds of meth.