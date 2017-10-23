Rochester officer in hospital for decontamination after an assault by a drunk man

A Rochester police officer heads to the hospital for decontamination after an assault by an intoxicated man.

According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest. The suspect was fighting with a group of people, and had a bloody face.

When police pulled up, he ran straight to the cop car and jumped on the hood, and slid, hitting the driver's side mirror. He then began swinging at the officer. The two were engaged in a fight for about two minutes.

Eventually, Emilio Olivarez, 22, of Rochester, was contained and arrested. When he was handcuffed, he spit at the officer.

He faces a 4th degree assaulting of a police officer charge.