Pursuit and standoff leads to two men being arrested in Rochester

Two men are in custody after a pursuit and K-9 standoff near Southwest Rochester.

The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW. After a chase that exceeded 90 miles an hour, the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway on the 1500 block of Weatherhill Court and ran into a home.

After a short standoff which included assistance from a State Patrol aircraft, Isaac Cronin, 19, of Brownsdale, gave himself up.

The aircraft also noticed a heat signature in the nearby woods, which led to the eventual arrest of Erik Cole, 27, who identified Kronin as the driver.

Kronin faces a fleeing in a motor vehicle charge among others. Cole's charges are pending.