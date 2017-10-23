Pursuit and standoff leads to two men being arrested in Rocheste - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pursuit and standoff leads to two men being arrested in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two men are in custody after a pursuit and K-9 standoff near Southwest Rochester. 

The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW. After a chase that exceeded 90 miles an hour, the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway on the 1500 block of Weatherhill Court and ran into a home.

After a short standoff which included assistance from a State Patrol aircraft, Isaac Cronin, 19, of Brownsdale, gave himself up.

The aircraft also noticed a heat signature in the nearby woods, which led to the eventual arrest of Erik Cole, 27, who identified Kronin as the driver.

Kronin faces a fleeing in a motor vehicle charge among others. Cole's charges are pending. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.