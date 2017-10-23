1 man arrested for OWI after accident in Iowa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 man arrested for OWI after accident in Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KTTC) -

One Iowa man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after he pulled out in front of another car.

The accident happened Friday evening at the intersection of Highway 52 and North Street in Calmar.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Daryl Schmitt, 60, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, was stopped at a stop sign but didn't see Tanner Tollefsrud, 18, of Fort Atkinson, coming over the hill. Schmitt then pulled out in front of Tollefsrud causing an accident.

When deputies arrived, Schmitt was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Schmitt was also cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway and open container.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

