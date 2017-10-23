Lanesboro woman taken to hospital after accident with deer in Iowa

A Minnesota woman was taken to the hospital after a deer jumped in front of her car in Iowa.

The accident happened Wednesday evening on Highway 52 just north of Decorah, Iowa.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Amanda Anderson, 41, of Lanesboro, was driving north on Highway 52 when a deer came out of the ditch and hit her SUV. The airbags did go off and the font end was damaged.

Anderson was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center with unknown injuries.