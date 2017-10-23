Four Downs: Vikings 24-16 win gives them sole possession of first

It was a battle of defenses at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the home team prevailed Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings came away with a 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

1st Down: The Vikings defense was superb against the flailing Baltimore Ravens' offense Sunday. They held Joe Flacco to only 186 yards on 39 attempts and sacked him five times on the day for a 15.2 QBR. On the ground the Vikings defense shut down the Ravens completely, as they only rushed for 64 yards on 20 carries, good for 3.2 yards per carry. Alex Collins was given the most carries with 10 for 30 yards, and Javorius Allen followed with only 20 yards on six carries. The longest run was made by Michael Campanaro who took the ball 19 yards on his lone carry.

2nd Down: Meanwhile, Latavius Murray had his best game as a Viking. Murray rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries including a 35-yard touchdown run to put this game out of reach. Jerick McKinnon, meanwhile, ran for 47 yards on 14 carries.

3rd Down: The Vikings, with Case Keenum still under center, struggled passing the ball. Keenum threw his first interception of the season this game, while throwing for 188 yards, on 20/31. Keenum is doing all right as a game manager, but the Vikings have to hope that the week 10 timetable for Teddy Bridgewater comes to fruition.

4th Down: Let's take another moment to check out the performance of the front seven of the Vikings defense. Eric Kendricks had three tackles for a loss, Anthony Barr had a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss, Everson Griffen had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Harrison Smith and Linval Joseph had tackles for a loss, and Tom Johnson and Danielle Hunter each collected a sack.

The win brought the Vikings to 5-2 on the year, and put them a game up on the Green Bay Packers as they lost to the Saints.

The Vikings next face the Cleveland Browns in London at 8:30 on Sunday morning.