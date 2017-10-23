Four GOP governor candidates to talk healthcare in Rochester

After eight years of DFL Governor Mark Dayton in office, Minnesota Republicans will look to reclaim the governor's mansion next year.

Monday night, four GOP candidates descend on Rochester for a healthcare themed forum. Last week, six DFL candidates met for a talk on healthcare.

Now, State Rep. Matt Dean, of Dellwood, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, Former State Rep. Keith Downey, of Nisswa, and State Senator David Osmek, of Mound, will have their crack at it.

The forum is sponsored by the Minnesota Medical Association, and runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Heintz Center at RCTC.

It's open to the public