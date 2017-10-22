University of Minnesota starts sexual assault task force

University of Minnesota students have created a task force to develop new strategies to combat sexual assault on campus. The task force, created by the Minnesota Student Association, will hold its first meeting in early November.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Human Services is recognizing seven residents with Outstanding Refugee Awards. One of them is Fatima Said of Winona. The awards celebrate the courage, resilience, and entrepreneurship of refugees and their children.More >>
Austin residents took a step back in time Sunday to learn more about those who made their community the place it is today. The Hormel Historic Home and the Mower County Historical Society teamed up to host a walking tour of Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. The tour featured stories about influential people now buried there, like George and Lillian Hormel.More >>
An hours-long search for two burglary suspects near Oronoco was called off. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, around 10:45 Sunday morning, someone reported a man and a woman leaving an abandoned farm site on 100th St. NW near 28th Ave. NW. The caller said the man and woman were carrying things from the property.More >>
For Winona resident Tammy Evenson, life has been one surgery after another -- because a drunk driver crashed into her car head-on. And after more than 23 years, she's still fighting to regain the use of her left arm. On June 1, 1994, Evenson, who was 16 at the time, was driving home from her job at Burger King when the drunk driver hit her vehicle on Highway 61 in Winona.More >>
According to the Rochester Fire Department, some pallets caught fire behind a storage building at the Rochester Assembly of God Church around 3 p.m.More >>
Rochester police said the search warrant, carried out by Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) on Thursday around 9:40 a.m., was executed at 112 8th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Trevor Daniel Schweitzer, 38, of Rochester and Amy Lynn Hess, 43, of Rochester were arrested after police found 32.8 grams of Meth under their bed.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 10:13 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of 3rd Street Southwest in Stewartville.More >>
A Minnesota man found with nearly a pound of Methamphetamine in Iowa is going to federal prison.More >>
