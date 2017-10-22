University of Minnesota starts sexual assault task force - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

University of Minnesota starts sexual assault task force

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

University of Minnesota students have created a task force to develop new strategies to combat sexual assault on campus.

The task force, created by the Minnesota Student Association, will hold its first meeting in early November.

The group has two parts: an advisory council that will get input from students and a working task force that will implement ideas.

The goal is to support and believe survivors, and promote healthy and consensual relationships.

The group also plans to start an awareness campaign next spring.

