Winona woman honored with Outstanding Refugee Award

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is recognizing seven residents with Outstanding Refugee Awards. One of them is Fatima Said of Winona.

The awards celebrate the courage, resilience, and entrepreneurship of refugees and their children.

They also recognize the recipients' contributions to the state. Said is getting one of four Civic Leadership Awards.

She was recognized at the White House in 2013 as an advocate for international members of the local community. 

