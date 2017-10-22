Austin cemetery tour highlights local historic figures

Austin residents took a step back in time Sunday to learn more about those who made their community the place it is today.

The Hormel Historic Home and the Mower County Historical Society teamed up to host a walking tour of Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

The tour featured stories about influential people now buried there, like George and Lillian Hormel.

Participants also learned about lesser-known Austin residents who still impacted the area.

"It's important for both people who have lived here all their lives to know and understand the founders of the community and then for newcomers to town to realize just how rich and interesting our foundation is," said Holly Johnson, Director of the Hormel Historic Home.

This was the first time the two organizations hosted a walking tour at the cemetery.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit both the Hormel Historic Home and Mower County Historical Society.

