UPDATE: Authorities arrest 1 man involved in Oronoco manhunt, 1 still on the run

UPDATE: Authorities arrest of a suspected thief in Oronoco shortly after a manhunt was called off.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Robert Barnhart, 37, of Rochester, was taken into custody. Authorities were able to catch Barnhart after they received a tip of a man jumping a fence along Highway 52.

The whole incident started around 10:45 Sunday morning when someone reported a man and a woman leaving an abandoned farm site on 100th St. NW near 28th Ave. NW.

The caller said the couple were carrying stolen items including 26 'antique' paintball guns. The owner said each gun was worth $500.

When the caller confronted the couple, they ran away.

Rochester police used a drone to search a nearby cornfield while the State Patrol deployed a helicopter.

The guns were recovered, but some items may still be missing. The woman is still unknown and not in custody.

