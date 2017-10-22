Oronoco manhunt called off, law enforcement can't find suspects - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Oronoco manhunt called off, law enforcement can't find suspects

NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

An hours-long search for two burglary suspects near Oronoco was called off. 

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, around 10:45 Sunday morning, someone reported a man and a woman leaving an abandoned farm site on 100th St. NW near 28th Ave. NW.

The caller said the man and woman were carrying things from the property. The caller confronted them, but the couple ran off. 

Rochester police used a drone to search over a nearby cornfield while the state patrol deployed a helicopter.

They called off the search at 2 p.m. when they couldn't find the suspects. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said no weapons were involved. The public is not in any danger. 

They are working to develop descriptions of the suspects. 
 

