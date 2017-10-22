Mark Poulose joined KTTC NewsCenter as Sports Reporter/Anchor in April, 2017. In addition to anchoring weekend sportscasts and reporting sports stories and features such as "Athlete of the Week," Mark plays a major role in KTTC's Sports Extra on Friday nights during the high school sports season.

Mark previously worked as an associate sports producer at WSVN-TV, the FOX affiliate for Miami and south Florida. Since Miami is a big NFL hub, he had been active on Dolphins game days for the FOX station. The station also used him as a field producer with the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Heat and Miami Marlins.

Mark is a native of Kansas City and his family still resides there, though he has good Minnesota connections – “…cousins in Minneapolis”—he graduated from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas. After doing a good bit of traveling Mark decided to get out of the Midwest for his college years and chose the University of Miami in Coral Gables where he graduated in May, 2015 with a degree in Journalism and a second major in Philosophy. While at the University of Miami, Mark worked as an anchor for UMTV SportsDesk as the team won NBS 2015 Grand Prize for Video Sports Program. He also was the Tournament Beat Writer for the 2015 Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Tournament and the 2015 Miami Open Tennis Tournament.

Mark makes his home in Rochester.