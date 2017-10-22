Winona woman injured by drunk driver still can't use left arm

Evenson currently has no elbow joint in her left arm

For Winona resident Tammy Evenson, life has been one surgery after another -- because a drunk driver crashed into her car head-on. And after more than 23 years, she's still fighting to regain the use of her left arm.

On June 1, 1994, Evenson, who was 16 at the time, was driving home from her job at Burger King when the drunk driver hit her vehicle on Highway 61 in Winona. He was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate Evenson from her mangled car. In fact, Evenson's foster father was one of the first responders who helped save her.

"It was such a blur, I don't remember most of it. Now, I have flashbacks sometimes. I remember feeling trapped and scared," Evenson said.

The impact knocked out Evenson's front teeth, and caused fractures to her face, left elbow, lower back, pelvis and left femur. In addition, she suffered a ruptured spleen, brain trauma and other injuries.

"Basically, everything on my left side was destroyed," said Evenson. "I didn't realize I was even in the hospital. I honestly thought it was like a bad dream."

To save Evenson's life, doctors installed screws and metal plates along her jaw, around her eyes, and across her head, as well as throughout her leg and pelvis. Doctors also inserted a titanium rod that connects her leg to her hip. In addition, Evenson underwent elbow replacement surgeries in 2001 and 2014.

Evenson recalled that because of the extent of her injuries, she was told she may never be able to finish school or have kids.

"I got angry. I don't like people to tell me what I can't do," she said. "And so I decided I was going to prove them all wrong."

And she did -- by becoming a mom to two sons, graduating college, and working as a high school English and public speaking teacher at Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) Community Schools.

But in 2015, her artificial left elbow joint led to a septic staph infection, requiring her to be hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus for nearly three weeks. Doctors had to remove her elbow joint altogether, rendering her left arm unusable.

"I can't bend my arm. If I were to just stand up right now, my arm would just fall because there's no support right here," Evenson explained. "If I lift my arm and let go of it, it just falls because -- it's not because I don't have muscles in there but it's because there's no joint. There's literally nothing in this space right now."

Over the past two years, Evenson has been unable to work as she constantly fights chronic pain and recurring infections, not to mention the difficulty of doing everyday tasks with only one functioning arm.

"Since Sept. 28 of 2015, I have been in and out of the hospital for multiple surgeries averaging about every three months, Evenson said.

Evenson hopes that one day, she'll regain the use of her left arm and resume her teaching career.

"My students have been so supportive," Evenson said.

But for now, she hopes her story can be a teaching tool too.

"Drunk driving doesn't stop with the car crash. It doesn't stop whether the person dies or lives, because whether it's family members that continue to suffer the loss of missing the person that's not there, or it's the individual who has suffered as the result of the car crash, the injuries don't go away -- internally and externally, physically and mentally," said Evenson.

Evenson said her surgeon believes her bones, muscles and tendons will eventually be able to accept a new artificial elbow joint. But she still has several more surgeries to go.

Those interested in helping Evenson with her medical bills can visit her GoFundMe page by CLICKING HERE. Evenson added she can't thank her family and friends enough for their support.

As for the drunk driver, he received five years of probation and 150 days in jail.



