Firefighters respond to small blaze outside Rochester church

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A small fire broke out at a church in northwest Rochester Friday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, some pallets caught fire behind a storage building at the Rochester Assembly of God Church around 3 p.m.

The fire was under control by the time our crew arrived on scene shortly after.

Authorities didn't have a cause of the fire to report to us at that time.

No one was hurt.

