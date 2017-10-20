Making dental hygiene affordable, new dental clinic opens in Rochester

Making dental hygiene affordable. Community Dental Care held an open house on Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new Rochester clinic.

The new clinic will create up to 35 new full-time jobs, and provide dental services to about 10,000 people each year.

Community Dental Care is one of the largest non-profit clinics in Minnesota. It's one of six successful models statewide that provides dental services to under served communities.

They cared for more than 46,000 patients in 2016. Ninety-one percent of those patients were low-income.

Dozens of people took a tour of the new Rochester clinic hoping that the clinic will have a great impact in the community.

"When we started in 2012, the first day we thought we'd see eight patients but ended up seeing 24 patients. We realized the first day there's a tremendous need in Olmsted County and southeast Minnesota," said Community Dental CEO, Dr. Vacharee Peterson.

The clinic broke ground last September with the mission to provide community-based oral health care for all.

The clinic is not completely done. Community Dental Care supposed to have 18 chairs, but only has 13 at the present time. However, the clinic's CEO hopes to have the rest of the chairs installed by late next year.

