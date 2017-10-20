DMC invites people to go behind the scenes, learn more about Discovery Square

Some people had the opportunity to go behind the scenes Friday morning and learn more about the development of the Discovery Square subdistrict.

Discovery square is one of the subdistricts of the overall DMC District. It is going to be a hub for health care innovation, life sciences, technology development and health care related products. The event Friday morning gave people an opportunity to hear more about the project from the people closely involved with the project.

The focus of the project is on economic development, and encouraging technology companies to move into Rochester.

But it's not going to be just a building where people work.

"It's really envisioned to be a work, live, play kind of space where the whole process of DMC is to redesign downtown and enhance the patient experience, the visitor experience, the resident experience in downtown Rochester, and that will extend into discovery square," said DMC Senior Strategist Chris Schad.

The square would bring new jobs into Rochester with different companies in the health care space.

There will also be retail and housing added to the housing that already exists.

