Rochester police find drugs near 9-year-old, mother arrested

Rochester police said the search warrant, carried out by Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) on Thursday around 9:40 a.m., was executed at 112 8th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Trevor Daniel Schweitzer, 38, of Rochester and Amy Lynn Hess, 43, of Rochester were arrested after police found 32.8 grams of Meth under their bed.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 10:13 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of 3rd Street Southwest in Stewartville.More >>
The Senate has passed a $4 trillion budget blueprint that is a major step forward for President Donald Trump's ambitious promises for "massive tax cuts and reform."More >>
A Minnesota man found with nearly a pound of Methamphetamine in Iowa is going to federal prison.More >>
Gathering the family around the dinner table can pay off in health dividends, no matter when you start the tradition.More >>
The Flyway Film Festival launched Thursday in the Mississippi River towns of Pepin, Alma and Red Wing.More >>
According to seasonally adjusted figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, during the past year, Minnesota gained more than 41,000 jobs.More >>
The Monster Bash is back in season, this time with a more permanent home.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
