Rochester police find drugs near 9-year-old, mother arrested

A Rochester woman is arrested after a search warrants finds meth inside a home near a 9-year-old.

Rochester police said the search warrant, carried out by Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) on Thursday around 9:40 a.m., was executed at 112 8th Avenue Southeast. When officers went inside the home, they found three people inside. Officers would go on to arrest one woman, Carrie Lynn Friese, 35.

Friese was arrested after officers found 2.5 grams of meth in her purse and a plate with meth residue next to her 9-year-old child.

Police noted that Friese does not have custody of the child. The child was staying with her for 'MEA Weekend'.

Friese faces charges of fifth degree felony controlled substance possession, child endangerment charge and a felony storing meth paraphernalia in presence of a child.