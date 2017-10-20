Police: Two arrested in Rochester after search warrant finds dru - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Two arrested in Rochester after search warrant finds drugs under bed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two people from Rochester are arrested after authorities execute a search warrant and find drugs inside.

According to the Rochester police, Trevor Daniel Schweitzer, 38, of Rochester and Amy Lynn Hess, 43, of Rochester were arrested after police found 32.8 grams of Meth under their bed.

The warrant was executed on Thursday by Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) at 4322 22nd Avenue Northwest.

Both Schweitzer and Hess face first degree controlled substance sales charge and second degree controlled substance possession charge.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation.

