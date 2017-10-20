Stewartville man arrested after pounding on estranged wife's door with a machete, deputies say

A Stewartville man is behind bars after deputies said he was banging on his estranged wife's door with a machete.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 10:13 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of 3rd Street Southwest in Stewartville. Deputies said they received a call from the 31-year-old female saying her estranged husband, Michael Jaye Kochen, 36, from rural Stewartville, was upset and pounding on her door while telling her she had five minutes to get out. She also told deputies that Kochen had a machete and that she had an Order for Protection (OFP) against him.

While deputies were responding to the call, they ran into Kochen at 800 6th Street Southwest, who was trying to run from the home before authorities arrived. When deputies stopped Kochen, he tells them the OFP isn't valid, but after checking it, deputies said it was valid. When deputies asked Kochen why he had a machete, he told them it was because he had to cut 'a weed' from his driveway.

Eventually deputies arrested Kochen. He is currently facing charges of having a dangerous weapon while violating an OFP and a misdemeanor domestic assault with fear charge.