Deputies search for suspects involved in a hit-and-run near Rochester

Deputies are searching for suspects they said were involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run happened Thursday afternoon around 3:15 near the intersection of 20th Street Southeast and 40th Avenue Southeast.

Deputies said a 55-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle from behind. The force threw the man off his bike onto the pavement and then into the ditch.

The victim told deputies he did not get a look at the suspect's vehicle, but he did believe the vehicle slowed down after hitting him before speeding off. The victim was able to tell deputies that he saw another vehicle drive by that may have seen what happened. After investigating for a bit, deputies were able to locate the witness.

The witness told deputies the suspect was driving a 2000's Chevy pickup that was blue with a white stripe. She also said there were two males in the car that appeared to be in their 20's to 30's.

Back at the scene, deputies found a broken side mirror that they believe was from the suspect's truck.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the hit-and-run. He was not taken to the hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has any information to contact them.