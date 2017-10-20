Wanamingo man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Wanamingo man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Minnesota man found with nearly a pound of Methamphetamine in Iowa is going to federal prison.

Paul Greseth, 32, of Wanamingo, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years. He plead guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute. That's after an arrest in January of this year in Waterloo, Iowa.

Greseth traveled there to meet with someone who he thought would buy the drugs.

Along with the 15 years, Greseth will also be under supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.

