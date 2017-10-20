Families who eat around the dinner table see health benefits, sa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Families who eat around the dinner table see health benefits, says Minnesota study

Gathering the family around the dinner table can pay off in health dividends, no matter when you start the tradition.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota looked at survey data from more than 1,300 young adults.

Those who had regular family meals ate less fast food. They also tended to have fewer symptoms of depression and higher self-esteem.

Those young adults who did not start family meals until they were parents themselves still had many of these benefits.

