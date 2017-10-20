Flyway Film Festival celebrates tenth year

A Minnesota man found with nearly a pound of Methamphetamine in Iowa is going to federal prison.More >>
A Minnesota man found with nearly a pound of Methamphetamine in Iowa is going to federal prison.More >>
Gathering the family around the dinner table can pay off in health dividends, no matter when you start the tradition.More >>
Gathering the family around the dinner table can pay off in health dividends, no matter when you start the tradition.More >>
The Flyway Film Festival launched Thursday in the Mississippi River towns of Pepin, Alma and Red Wing.More >>
The Flyway Film Festival launched Thursday in the Mississippi River towns of Pepin, Alma and Red Wing.More >>
According to seasonally adjusted figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, during the past year, Minnesota gained more than 41,000 jobs.More >>
According to seasonally adjusted figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, during the past year, Minnesota gained more than 41,000 jobs.More >>
The Monster Bash is back in season, this time with a more permanent home.More >>
The Monster Bash is back in season, this time with a more permanent home.More >>
DFL Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke Thursday about a push in Congress for more transparency in election advertising.More >>
DFL Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke Thursday about a push in Congress for more transparency in election advertising.More >>
The third week in October can only mean one thing in Minnesota: MEA weekend. The four-day conference is on the third Thursday and Friday in October in St. Paul, where educators can brush up on their skills.More >>
The third week in October can only mean one thing in Minnesota: MEA weekend. The four-day conference is on the third Thursday and Friday in October in St. Paul, where educators can brush up on their skills.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>