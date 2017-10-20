Flyway Film Festival celebrates tenth year

A film festival, known for its creative spirit and eclectic variety, celebrates its tenth year.

The Flyway Film Festival launched Thursday in the Mississippi River towns of Pepin, Alma and Red Wing.

The four day festival attracted national attention for its creative and inclusive spirit. This year, organizers said its focus is sharper than ever, featuring the documentary "Stumped", the transformational journey of a young man in the prime of his life who suddenly faces a seemingly insurmountable medical challenge.

Screenings of other films continue through Sunday.