Minnesota adds 6,400 jobs in September - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota adds 6,400 jobs in September

Posted:
(KTTC) -

Good employment news for Minnesota during September, as Minnesota employers added 6,400 jobs.

According to seasonally adjusted figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, during the past year, Minnesota gained more than 41,000 jobs.

Also in September, Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, while U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

Professional and business services led the way in September with 3,600 new jobs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.