Minnesota adds 6,400 jobs in September

Good employment news for Minnesota during September, as Minnesota employers added 6,400 jobs.

According to seasonally adjusted figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, during the past year, Minnesota gained more than 41,000 jobs.

Also in September, Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, while U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

Professional and business services led the way in September with 3,600 new jobs.