Families celebrate fall at History Center of Olmsted County

There were plenty of pumpkins, scarecrows, and all things "fall" at a special event Thursday afternoon in Rochester.

The History Center of Olmsted County hosted its annual Harvest Moon Fall Festival.

Children got to participate in lots of seasonal activities, like scarecrow decorating, hayrides, and apple cider making.

The history center says it's a good way for families to enjoy the season and learn a little more about Olmsted County's history.

"It's fun for not only the kids but mom and dad or grandma or grandpa," said Aaron Saterdalen, Education and Program Coordinator. "Whoever comes out here has a really fun time. I've found that it's just a really fun time to come outside especially when we have really beautiful weather like this and enjoy a few hours outside."

The history center hosts the event each year to kick off MEA weekend for area students.