6th annual Monster Mash in Harmony to raise money for Fillmore Central Schools Arts programs

The Monster Bash is back in season, this time with a more permanent home.

"It used to be Slim's Woodshed here in Harmony and we've got approximately twice the floor space over what we used to have in the old Harmony Community Center," Bryan Berg, with the Monster Bash, said.

For the past six years, they've been raising money for the Fillmore Central High School Music Department by scaring thousands of people.

The students enjoy the opportunity to keep people on their toes, especially if they're not on the receiving end.

"I love it, I hate being scared myself but I love scaring people so it goes hand in hand I guess," Annalise Shupe, one of the actors, said.

And they definitely upped the ante the further you go down the road.

But it's for a good cause, the nearly 50 thousand dollars raised over the years helps fund trips the band and choir students have taken.

"It's great, we have a daughter going to Los Angeles this year so it brings the cost down, it's a wonderful thing to do, helps the schools out, helps the band department and allows the kids to go on trips," Eric Kunz, a parent of a Fillmore Central student, said.

He was the first one through and proof that it wasn't just me being scared.

"Our eight-year-old, she led the way, so she was probably more brave than we were," Kunz said.

But in the end everyone bonds over their mutual appreciation for scaring.

"It makes it kind of fun," Berg said. "It ends up being a community effort for the kids that are in Fountain Preston and Harmony to make this a reality every year."