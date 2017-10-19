Sen. Klobuchar involved in push for more transparency in electio - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Klobuchar involved in push for more transparency in election advertising

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) -

DFL Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke Thursday about a push in Congress for more transparency in election advertising.

She, along with Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia, introduced the first of what could be several pieces of legislation to lessen influence from Russia or other foreign actors on U.S. elections.

It would require social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to keep public files of election ads and meet similar disclaimer requirements to political broadcast and print advertising. 

