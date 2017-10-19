MEA weekend in Minnesota gives students a four-day break from the classroom

The third week in October can only mean one thing in Minnesota: the annual Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA) conference.

The four-day conference is on the third Thursday and Friday in October in St. Paul, where educators can brush up on their skills.

While they're busy learning and attending helpful sessions, students get a four-day weekend.

A beautiful, warm fall day in the middle of October is the perfect time for the conference to take place. That's because both days, Thursday and Friday, will reach at least 70 degrees in the southeast part of the state.

"Today is amazing," said Katie Kennedy, a high school teacher and mother of three. She spent part of her four-day MEA weekend at Silver Lake Park in Rochester with her children.

Kennedy likes the couple of days she and her kids get to spend outside the classroom. "It gives us a chance to hang out, catch up on some stuff we don't get done during the school week."

MEA weekend makes it possible for parents to check things off their to-do list. "It gives us some time to get caught up on schoolwork and family. We did some cleaning, laundry, Halloween costume shopping, and now playing."

Michael Sheggeby, a father of two, took off Thursday and Friday from work to be with his sons. "It's kind of the last adventure before the snow falls. It gives them a chance to get a little break from school."

The first teacher's convention was held in Rochester back in 1861, just after the Civil War started.

MEA has already set the dates for their next nine conferences.