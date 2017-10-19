Albert Lea wrestling coach loses job after public intoxication arrest

Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication.

According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County, Iowa deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.

The deputy said he then watched surveillance video, which showed 29-year-old Andrew Hackenmueller drinking beer out of a can in the casino parking lot, then setting the can near the tire of a vehicle.

When the deputy met with Hackenmueller, he saw that the suspect had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol, according to the complaint. The deputy then went outside and saw a still-cold beer can near the tire of the car.

The deputy arrested Hackenmueller and took him to jail, where he blew a .152 on the breathalyzer, the complaint says.

In September, Hackenmuller was named the new head wrestling coach of the Albert Lea Tigers after veteran Larry Goodnature retired. Hackenmueller had been an assistant for the Tigers for two years.

But Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk said the district has now withdrawn its offer to Hackenmueller. Below is the full statement from the district: