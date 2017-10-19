Police charge Burlington man with killing mother with guitar

The third week in October can only mean one thing in Minnesota: MEA weekend. The four-day conference is on the third Thursday and Friday in October in St. Paul, where educators can brush up on their skills.More >>
The third week in October can only mean one thing in Minnesota: MEA weekend. The four-day conference is on the third Thursday and Friday in October in St. Paul, where educators can brush up on their skills.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
Albert Lea High School's new head wrestling coach is now out of the job after he was arrested for public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a Worth County deputy responded to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood on Oct. 8 for a report of three drunk people who were going to drive after being kicked out of the casino.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar. The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.More >>
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Changes to a federal funding source for schools' internet access might cripple their ability to provide access to the 'world wide web' for students. The FCC is considering a change to what's called the E-Rate program, and is asking for feedback from schools on its effectiveness.More >>
Changes to a federal funding source for schools' internet access might cripple their ability to provide access to the 'world wide web' for students. The FCC is considering a change to what's called the E-Rate program, and is asking for feedback from schools on its effectiveness.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable. Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.More >>
A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable. Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.More >>
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.More >>
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.More >>