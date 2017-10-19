Police charge Burlington man with killing mother with guitar

Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters. Police say Garret Selters struck his mother in the back of her head with a Les Paul guitar.

Linda Selters had called 911 Tuesday morning, seeking help because her son was having an "episode."

Officers quickly arrived and found Garret Selters outside, pacing and stating he'd killed his mother.

Linda Selters died Tuesday night at an Iowa City hospital after being removed from a respirator.

Garret Selters appeared at a court hearing Wednesday, where his bond was set at $1 million. He was appointed a public defender.

