Zero-emissions bus manufacturer Proterra introduces battery electric bus

Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.
A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.
A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable. Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.
Ruth Berg's family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.
