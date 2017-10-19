Pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin & Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potatoes - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin & Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potatoes

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

What you need:

  • 3- pork tenderloins peeled and trimmed -remove any silverskin
  • 3 sweet potatoes – fully cooked and peeled
  • 2 cups chopped pecans
  • Ribriffic seasoning
  • ¼ cup Melted butter
  • 10 slices of bacon

Directions:

Preheat grill to 350 degrees

For Pork Tenderloin

Place melted butter in pan large enough to accommodate the tenderloin and roll the tenderloin in the melted butter and the sprinkle with ribriffic and roll in pecans to coat. Use indirect heat to cook on grill until temp is 155 degrees remove and let rest for 10 minutes before cutting

For Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potatoes

Cut the Cooked Sweet Potatoes into 1 in pieces and wrap with a half pieces of bacon. Season with ribriffic and place on grill for about 1-15 minutes or until the bacon is cooked to your liking

