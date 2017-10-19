Rochester man in court, facing charges of sexual abuse of a mino - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man in court, facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office received a tip last week from Child Protection Services to investigate Michael Jacob Watson, 26, and a 12-year-old alleged victim. Deputies interviewed the victim Tuesday.

During the interview, deputies learned the abuse allegedly dated back seven years at a home in rural Northwest Rochester, and included numerous sexual acts and advances, often involving coercion.

Later Tuesday,  authorities located Watson, who admitted to the sexual advances.

He is a registered offender, convicted in 2013 but not assigned a level. He was arrested and faces various felony criminal sexual conduct charges. 

