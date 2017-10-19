Receptionist's family sues over fatal Minnesota school blast - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Receptionist's family sues over fatal Minnesota school blast

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

The family of a school receptionist is suing over an explosion that killed her at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis this summer.
Ruth Berg's family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Berg and custodian John Carlson were killed and nine others injured when the building fell on Aug. 2. The lawsuit alleges that contractors for CenterPoint Energy "ran to save themselves" rather than warn people inside the school about a gas leak before the explosion.

The Star Tribune reports the suit contends neither CenterPoint nor Master Mechanical, the company contracted to move gas meters out of the building, told school officials about the "high degree of danger."

Master Mechanical officials said they are reviewing the lawsuit. A CenterPoint spokeswoman says the company "will respond within the legal process."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.