Boy critically wounded in bus shooting

Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.

Authorities say the boy was shot in the abdomen on the bus shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Police say another juvenile called 911 a few minutes after the transit shooting to say he had been shot in the hand. He was also taken to North Memorial. Investigators are working to find out if the two shootings are related.