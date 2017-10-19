Boy critically wounded in bus shooting

A Rochester man is expected in court Thursday as he faces charges related to years of sexual abuse of a minor.More >>
Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.More >>
Minneapolis police say a teenager has been critically wounded in a shooting on a Metro Transit bus.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Changes to a federal funding source for schools' internet access might cripple their ability to provide access to the 'world wide web' for students. The FCC is considering a change to what's called the E-Rate program, and is asking for feedback from schools on its effectiveness.More >>
The Mayo Clinic Women's Health Research Center and Office of Women's Health hosted its first ever Celebration of Women's Health Research.More >>
A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable. Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.More >>
So far, no arrests have been made, but the FBI says an investigation is ongoing.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
