Throwback Thursday: President Truman visits Olmsted County

Whistle-stop train tours originated in the 19th century when politicians would take advantage of the extensive railroad system to travel across the country and speak to their constituents, usually from the rear platform of the train.

The tradition continued well into the 20th century, as seen in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

President Harry S. Truman is shown here on October 14, 1948, speaking from the presidential train car the Ferdinand Magellan.

Built in 1928, it was the only train car especially built for the president in the 20th century.

Just a couple of weeks later, on November 3, 1948, the newly-elected Truman would stand in the same spot holding a copy of the Chicago Tribune with the headline announcing his defeat to Dewey.