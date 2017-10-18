Byron Superintendent urges FCC to keep internet funding program for schools

Changes to a federal funding source for schools' internet access might cripple their ability to provide access to the 'world wide web' for students.

The FCC is considering a change to what's called the E-Rate program, and is asking for feedback from schools on its effectiveness.

According to Byron superintendent, Joey Page, the E-Rate program is critical to the education in Byron Public Schools

The program works by providing schools with $150 per student which would go towards funding the schools internet and telecommunication systems.

According to Page these funds have helped provide a tenfold increase to their network capacity since 2014.

Now, the FCC is considering removing a part of the program called Category Two Funds which provides for Wi-Fi and the infrastructure to support it.

Page says that those funds were vital to the construction of the Byron Primary School

He is joining superintendents from across the country in sending FCC Chairman Ajit Pai letters expressing how important this program is.

the public has until October 23rd to make a comment for the FCC.

Which you can do at this link, with proceeding number 13-184.