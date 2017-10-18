New Mayo Clinic event celebrates women's health - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Women's health was the main focus at a forum Wednesday in downtown Rochester at the Marriott Hotel. 

The Mayo Clinic Women's Health Research Center and Office of Women's Health hosted its first ever Celebration of Women's Health Research. 

A women's health expert from the National Institutes of Health delivered a keynote address, while other presentations addressed topics like the x-chromosome, uterine cancer, and heart health. 

Mayo's Director of Women's Health Research, Dr. Virginia Miller, says one of the biggest issues still facing women's health is the lack of diversity of participants in clinical trials.

"Women are receiving treatments that aren't really tested on women or developed on female animals," she explained. "So, we really feel it's important to emphasize why we need to include female animals in pre-clinical studies and women in clinical trials."

Miller says all women can help further women's health research by asking their doctor about participating in clinical trials. 

