Rochester group asking Mayo Clinic to push for affordable housing

A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable.

Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.

CURE, an affiliate of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, hopes to convince Dr. Noseworthy to use Mayo Clinic's influence to push for affordable housing.

While trying to deliver the letter to Dr. Noseworthy, security stopped CURE members at the front entrance of the Mayo Building. But they were allowed to give the letter to a Mayo Clinic representative. Below is the letter in full:

Dear Dr. Noseworthy, Rochester is facing a massive crisis in affordable housing for low and moderate income people, including many of your employees at Mayo Clinic. Millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to help expand the infrastructure of our city to the benefit of Mayo through the Destination Medical Center. The rapid growth of the city, together with a lack of adequate resources and public policies, is causing a shortage of affordable housing options, leading to financial stress, displacement, and homelessness in our community. As the primary employer and economic engine in our city, we expect Mayo Clinic to take a leadership role in helping solve this crisis. As a group of hundreds of low and moderate income families and Mayo employees, we respectfully request the following of you and Mayo Clinic: 1. Commit to meeting personally with members of CURE, SEIU and our allied organizations representing Rochester residents affected by the housing crisis before November 8th to discuss the issue and potential solutions. 2. Play a leadership role in the community by raising $12 million per year over the next 5 years to support a comprehensive housing plan detailed in the Olmsted County 2016-2020 Housing Framework, which was undergirded by Olmsted County, the Rochester Area Foundation, the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, and Mayo Clinic-Rochester. 3. Publicly support and call on the Rochester City Council to support strong public policy that would require 20% of all new housing development to be affordable (30% of the Area Median Income for Rentals and 50% AMI for owner-occupied). We believe taking these steps will be mutually beneficial to Mayo Clinic and the Rochester communities that have helped make Mayo so successful over the years. We look forward to working with you to help ensure that Rochester is a healthy and affordable place for all to live. Sincerely, Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE)

Mayo Clinic released the following statement Wednesday afternoon in response:

Mayo Clinic has a history of engagement on affordable housing in Rochester. Currently we are actively participating with the task force convened by the Rochester Area Foundation to collectively identify the best ways for the community to achieve more affordable housing.

According to a housing needs assessment by Maxfield Research, an estimated 22 percent of owner-occupied households and 45 percent of renter-occupied households in Olmsted County are paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing costs.