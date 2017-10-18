Rochester group asking Mayo Clinic to push for affordable housing

The Mayo Clinic Women's Health Research Center and Office of Women's Health hosted its first ever Celebration of Women's Health Research.More >>
A Rochester group is asking Mayo Clinic to help make housing more affordable. Members of Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, also known as CURE, gathered at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon before marching to Mayo Clinic to deliver a letter to President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy.More >>
So far, no arrests have been made, but the FBI says an investigation is ongoing.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.73 billion.More >>
With nearly 6,000 buildings destroyed, more than 217,000 acres scorched, and at least 41 lives lost -- wildfires continue to burn across Northern California. Among the evacuees is a northern Iowa native, who shared her experience with KTTC. Krystal Smith was born and raised in Forest City, Iowa, and currently lives in Napa, Calif.More >>
As the gubernatorial race picks up, candidates are now getting to voice their stances to the people. Tuesday night, five DFL candidates were in Rochester for one of their first official debates. The name of the game was healthcare.More >>
Many people including several young Minnesotans are wondering what comes next following the President's repeal of DACA. That's the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allowing people who entered the country as minors without the proper paperwork, to receive protection from deportation. Today Representative Tim Walz was in town to listen.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
Last week we shared with you the story of an old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War II, one of the last of its kind, set to be cleaned up at Lehigh Cement Company in Iowa, and sent to Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, a Railway museum in the Netherlands. After some rain-delays, the train was cleaned up on Monday, layers of cement were removed.More >>
