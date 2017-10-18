Video of explosion at Bloomington mosque released

New video has been released of the bombing at a Bloomington mosque in August.

Six hallway cameras inside Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington caught the moments surrounding the Aug. 5 explosion.

The Council on American Islamic Relations relations released the footage.

No one was hurt in the bombing, but the building was damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the FBI says an investigation is ongoing.

There is a $30 thousand reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

