Preston officially reveals mural with a ribbon cutting ceremony

The city of Preston has officially revealed a mural representing all that is Preston with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

It took more than a year of hard work to make it possible, and on Wednesday the Arts Council recognized all the people in the community who helped in any way.

Hundreds of people in the community got together for this project - more than 500 community members painted the mural. The mural artist who mad the design - Alison Love Unzelman - is a native of Preston. Unzelman couldn't be there because of work, but the Arts Council expressed their gratitude for her involvement.

When her design was ready, the Arts Council asked members of the community for help, and people of all ages came together to add some color to the mural.

"Some of the ages varied from 6 months to 96 years old. The 6 month-old needed a little help - we had to help him with the brush in his hand but he painted. Three-hundred and thirty-one kids from Fillmore Central, and a total of 505 people all together," said Preston Arts Council Co-Chair Gerry Daley. "So it was definitely a community painting project."

The Council said they wanted to get the best paint for the mural because they wanted it to last for a long time, so they contacted a company in California that could give them paint that lasts more than 10 years.

