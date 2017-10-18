Preston officially reveals mural with a ribbon cutting ceremony

Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
Fillmore County Chief Deputy Keven Beck has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Chatfield Tuesday evening as Joan Hodge, 68, of Stewartville. Her husband Duane was driving their 2009 Nissan Murano eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a Chevy Suburban northbound on county road 38 just before 6:30 p.m. Beck said Sarah Sexton, 37, of Stewartville was driving the Suburban.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
Last week we shared with you the story of an old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War II, one of the last of its kind, set to be cleaned up at Lehigh Cement Company in Iowa, and sent to Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, a Railway museum in the Netherlands. After some rain-delays, the train was cleaned up on Monday, layers of cement were removed.More >>
Last week we shared with you the story of an old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War II, one of the last of its kind, set to be cleaned up at Lehigh Cement Company in Iowa, and sent to Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, a Railway museum in the Netherlands. After some rain-delays, the train was cleaned up on Monday, layers of cement were removed.More >>