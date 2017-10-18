Rochester man arrested after police find more than 1,000 pieces of child porn in his possession

A Rochester man is behind bars again after police found more than a thousand pieces of child pornography in his possession.

This is the third time the man has been found in possession of pornographic images. Deputies said the man was spreading child porn on Twitter.

William Doherty, 22, was first convicted of spreading child pornography in 2013. He was found in possession of the material again in 2016 while he was on probation.

Last Friday deputies found more than a thousand images at Doherty's apartment on the 200 block of 19th Avenue Southwest after executing a search warrant. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was tipped off by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, (ICACT) who found the images online.

Deputies said so far they have found more than 1,000 images on just one device and they still have more to search through. Doherty told deputies he's addicted. He was still on probation for the 2013 conviction at the time of his arrest.

He now faces new charges for the dissemination and possession of pornography.