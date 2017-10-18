IBM beats Street 3Q forecasts

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.73 billion.

The Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $19.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.67 billion.

IBM expects full-year earnings to be $13.80 per share.

IBM shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 14 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $146.54, a decline of slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months. However, that number quickly changed. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, IBM shares have jumped up to $160.00, a 9.2% change from Tuesday's close.