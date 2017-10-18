Fall color update still looks great for MEA leaf peeping

The first couple of days of MEA break look spectacular and so do the colors. All around Southeast Minnesota, brilliant reds, yellows and oranges can be enjoyed.

If you hope to catch come colors in the next few days, you can stay close to home to soak them all in. Right now, the Minnesota DNR says that colors remain 75 percent peak to past peak in northern Minnesota and north of the Twin Cities. From the Twin Cities south, colors range mostly from 50 percent peak to peak.

The DNR says colors at Whitewater State Park are at 50 to 75 percent peak right now. Myre-Big Island State Park is 75 to 100 percent peak.

Get out there and enjoy because we all know what comes next!

