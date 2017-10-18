Forest City native shares experience evacuating from California wildfires

View of one of the wildfires from Krystal's home in Napa

With nearly 6,000 buildings destroyed, more than 217,000 acres scorched, and at least 41 lives lost -- wildfires continue to burn across Northern California. Among the evacuees is a northern Iowa native, who shared her experience with KTTC.

Krystal Smith was born and raised in Forest City, Iowa, and currently lives in Napa, Calif. She recalled when she and her family first noticed the wildfires on Oct. 8.

"We were sitting around watching TV and I started to smell smoke, and thought something maybe was on fire in the kitchen. Couldn't find anything in the house. Went out to the backyard to see a glow behind our house," said Smith. "You see the magnitude of the fires, how they were growing, and how it started to look like the City of Napa was somewhat surrounded."

Smith, her husband and their kids evacuated to a vacation rental cottage in another part of the city. But Smith also owns two assisted living facilities in the area, so her thoughts were on her residents too.

"What do the residents need to be safe?," said Smith. "And how can we help the elderly in the community that are going to need help during this time?"

Fortunately, Smith's two assisted living facilities were not in the the path of the fires. So she took in two elderly women who were displaced.

"One that's 100 years old without a home, and the other one that was actually fortunately able to go back to her home [Monday]," said Smith.

Smith anticipates she and her family will soon return to their home too, which was untouched by the fires.

"All the advisories and evacuations for the City of Napa were lifted [Sunday], so that was just a huge relief," Smith said.

But the wildfires in Northern California are far from over.

"We tried to go out for dinner and thought we'd head north of the valley just to get a break from it all, only to hit a thick wall of smoke because we were heading north of town, and so I think there are still houses and businesses that are threatened on the north side of Napa," said Smith. "A schoolmate of my daughter actually lost their home."

As for how Smith's kids are handling the ordeal, she replied, "it's funny how resilient children are, and I think they feel like they've been camping. They've gotten a long break from school so kids are super resilient."

Smith plans for her kids to return to school on Wednesday, adding that she appreciates all the support California has received.

"The really reassuring thing is all the firemen and first responders that showed up from across the country. You can't walk into a single store right now without running into a first responder," Smith said. "It's really reassuring, I think, for those of us that are still here in the town wondering how long these fires are going to last."

Smith and her family want to give a special "thank you" to all their friends and loved ones back home who have been praying and sending best wishes.

"Like Iowa and Minnesota, Napa too is an agricultural community. Support our local business by drinking Napa wine and come visit us when the smoke clears," Smith added.