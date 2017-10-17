Rep. Walz listens to people's concerns and assures them at DACA roundtable

Many people including several young Minnesotans are wondering what comes next following the President's repeal of DACA.

That's the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allowing people who entered the country as minors without the proper paperwork, to receive protection from deportation.

Today Representative Tim Walz was in town to listen.

Many of the stories were about people who reportedly followed as many of the rules as they could but they say the system wasn't able to accommodate them.

Representative Walz believed Congress would be able to pass immigration reform but there would be a need to clear up all misinformation and humanize the issue.

" 'They' becomes easy to demonize, 'they' becomes the 'other'," Walz said. "When it is an individual with a name, and a child who's sitting there, it becomes okay 'how do we fix this, how do we make this fair, how do we enforce our laws in a way that is both humane and smart."

With the repeal, Congress has a deadline of March 5th, 2018, to come to a solution.

Representative Walz said that even if people can't see the moral reason to help the undocumented immigrants, then they could at least see how much the economy benefits from helping them.