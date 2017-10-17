Two vehicle crash west of Chatfield injures four - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two vehicle crash west of Chatfield injures four

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Four people are hurt after a two vehicle accident west of Chatfield Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 38.

According to police on scene, Mayo One took one person from the crash to Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's Hospital.

Responders took the others to the hospital by ambulance.

One truck that was involved ended up in a cornfield by the intersection, while another SUV was flipped on its side in the grass on the side of the road.

KTTC will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available. 

