Two vehicle crash west of Chatfield injures four

Four people are hurt after a two vehicle accident west of Chatfield Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 38.

According to police on scene, Mayo One took one person from the crash to Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's Hospital.

Responders took the others to the hospital by ambulance.

One truck that was involved ended up in a cornfield by the intersection, while another SUV was flipped on its side in the grass on the side of the road.

